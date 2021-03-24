Warmest stretch of weather since January, with snow through the night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Our streak of seeing below freezing temperatures has officially ended, as yesterday saw our warmest day since January 24th. It was an impressive feat, considering temperatures this time of year should have no trouble warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s. If you enjoyed the warmth, we’ll continue to see it through the week, as a fairly active pattern keeps warmer air across Southcentral.

While we are starting off Wednesday on a quiet and milder note, temperatures are expected to steadily warm through the day. We should have no problem topping out or exceeding the freezing mark into the afternoon hours, even as clouds stream in from the southwest. This comes ahead of our next storm system that will bring snow by evening and into Thursday. As a result of this and the potential for significant snow, a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Anchorage Hillside and Matanuska Valley. The snow is expected to arrive late into the evening, with the heaviest snow likely after midnight and into the morning commute. Upwards of 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible in areas under an advisory, with slightly lower amounts across Anchorage itself.

Areas of the Kenai will also see upwards of 1 to 2 inches of snow, with a cold rain/wintry mix expected for areas south of the Sterling Highway. The snow will end from west to east Thursday, with temperatures expected to top out in the mid 30s. This will be the warmest day Anchorage has seen in nearly 2 months, with the trend of near freezing or higher continuing into the weekend.

As the snow pulls off to the east, it will move into the Panhandle bringing a return to wintry weather. While the activity Thursday night into Friday for the panhandle will be very scattered in nature, a better fetch of moisture will arrive through the day Friday. This ongoing active weather will continue to lead to avalanche concerns across Juneau, as the warm, wet and windy conditions look to arrive with each storm.

Elsewhere across the state, light to moderate snow continue to fall as a front draped across the state slowly moves east. This storm will slowly fizzle out over the next 24 hours, with another on its heels. The upcoming forecast looks to favor more stormy activity in the Bering Sea, with little snow chances lingering into the start of next week for Southcentral.

Have a safe and blessed Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.