Advertisement

WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask when separate from the public and unvaccinated coworkers
An Alaska State Trooper works to put out a hot spot at a residential fire in Port Protection on...
AST: Human remains found in Port Protection fire
Report: Former ANTHC CEO was heading to Kodiak to be with family before helicopter crash
APD conducting search in area of 27th Ave. and Spenard Rd.
File photo.
Anchorage man sentenced to federal prison for stalking OCS caseworker, threatening FBI agent

Latest News

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
Police
APD: Large police presence in Old Seward as officers try to serve a warrant