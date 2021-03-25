3-2-1 lift off! OneWeb sees another successful launch sending 36 more satellites into orbit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an update to a story Alaska’s News Source ran earlier this week, OneWeb Technology successfully completed its fifth satellite launch Wednesday.

The company aims to bring internet coverage to 100% of Alaska by later this year. This specific launch, from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia by means of a Soyuz rocket, delivered 36 of the more than 600 low-Earth orbit satellites OneWeb plans to deploy into space.

