3-2-1 lift off! OneWeb sees another successful launch sending 36 more satellites into orbit

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:26 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an update to a story Alaska’s News Source ran earlier this week, OneWeb Technology successfully completed its fifth satellite launch Wednesday.

The company aims to bring internet coverage to 100% of Alaska by later this year. This specific launch, from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia by means of a Soyuz rocket, delivered 36 of the more than 600 low-Earth orbit satellites OneWeb plans to deploy into space.

