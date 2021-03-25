Another round of wintry weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter weather advisory for snow will remain in place for Anchorage through Thursday afternoon, as a storm system arrives with inches worth of spring snow. 2-4 inches of snow for the Anchorage bowl is possible and 4 to 7 inches of snow for the Anchorage hillside to Palmer and Wasilla.

A winter weather advisory for snow is in place overnight through Thursday afternoon for Anchorage-Palmer-Wasilla. (Alaska's Weather Source)

Southwest Alaska could also get slammed with heavy wet snow. The Iliamna-Lake Clark Pass area could see 10 to 14 inches of snow out of this system.

Winter weather advisories are also in effect for the interior up to the northeast corner of the state for snow, generated from the storm moving east and weakening in the next two days.

