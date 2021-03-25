APD: Serious crash closes avenue in the Russian Jack Park area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police say Caribou Avenue, in the Russian Jack Park area, is closed between Fireoved Drive and Davis Street following a serious crash.

Police said in an early Thursday morning community alert that officers responded to a serious injury crash on the 5200-block of Caribou Avenue.

APD says residents who need to leave their homes will be able to but those wanting to enter the area will not be able to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.