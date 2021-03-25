During confirmation hearing, attorney general defends constitutionality of Alaska’s COVID-19 response

JUNEAUE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor argued that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s now-expired COVID-19 mandates, and the broader pandemic response, have been constitutional.

However, Eagle River Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, claimed that the governor’s mandates were “arbitrary” and that they infringed on civil liberties.

“There are times that those liberties can be infringed upon,” Taylor said, explaining that the state’s disaster act effectively grants the governor the temporary authority to prioritize responding to a public health emergency.

Reinbold, who has long made dubious COVID-19 claims, was joined by fellow Republicans in questioning Alaska’s pandemic response.

Taylor described the state’s disaster act as “an imperfect tool,” and said that lawmakers should have a “disaster debrief” to see whether improvements could be made. One suggestion was that the Department of Law be more involved upfront in drafting mandates during any future disasters.

Sen. Jesse Kiehl, a Democrat of Juneau, asked about the governor’s decision to repeatedly issue disaster declarations during the pandemic. Taylor said state statute could be amended to prevent that.

Taylor also told the committee that there is an ongoing review into the Department of Law’s decision to defend the governor’s proposed overhaul of how public sector union dues are collected.

In previous confirmation hearings, Taylor has been asked about former Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, who resigned amid scandal. Taylor said it was appropriate that Clarkson resigned, but that he still considered him a friend.

“I’m a firm believer that people should be held accountable,” Taylor added. “I’m also a firm believer that sometimes, good people do bad things.”

Taylor has also been asked about Ben Stevens, the governor’s former chief of staff, who recently got a job with ConocoPhillips. Public testifiers have claimed that Stevens’ new job could breach the state’s ethics laws, but Taylor said specific waivers could be granted if questions arise.

To be confirmed, Taylor will need support from a simple majority of lawmakers during a joint session of the Alaska Legislature.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.