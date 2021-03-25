Freeze-thaw pattern stays with us into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Light snow continues to taper off across Southcentral, with little snow accumulation left. The only exception will be in Hatcher Pass, the Chugach and portions of the valley and eastern Kenai. Even then with snow continuing to fall only 1-3″ can be expected until the system pulls off to the east. As the snow comes to an end through the next few hours, we’ll still see temperatures steadily warm. All of Southcentral should have no trouble whatsoever seeing temperatures top out above freezing. This will set the stage for the continuation of the warmest stretch of weather we’ve seen since late January. Although the snow will come to an end, we will continue to see the potential for slick spots and reduced visiblity in some areas.

Skies begin to break through the night, with temperatures dipping back into the 20s. This will lead to the refreezing of many roads which are holding at or above freezing. You’ll want to be cautious through the weekend, as this pattern will continue. However some sunshine Friday and Saturday should provide opportunity for the roads to begin to dry out.

As the snow exits it will spill into Southeast. This is opening the door for another active end to the work week. Many locations are starting off dry this morning, but as the moisture spills into the panhandle we’ll see a wintry mix transitioning into rain. This will occur during the later part of the afternoon and evening as temperatures warm near 40. While today’s activity will primarily be very scattered, expect more widespread conditions to build in overnight into Friday. This ongoing threat for active weather and warmer conditions will not only mean avalanche concerns from Southcentral to Southeast, but a continued threat for slick roads.

The overall outlook continues to show the return to colder weather as we transition to April. This will mean winter continues to hang on, even though Spring is well underway.

Have a safe and blessed Thursday!

