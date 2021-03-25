Haven’t received your ballot for the Anchorage election? Time to ask for a new one

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are a registered Anchorage voter and have yet to receive your ballot in the mail, now is the time to ask for a new one.

Early last week, the city mailed out more than 200,000 ballots for the April 6 Municipal Election. Deputy Clerk Erika McConnell said Wednesday that most ballots should have arrived to recipients by now.

“I would recommend giving us a call,” McConnell said. “We can confirm that the ballot was mailed to the correct address. Also, we can have a replacement ballot mailed to you.”

McConnell said people should call (907) 243-VOTE to request a new ballot, and should be prepared to answer an identifying question, such as your voter identification number, birth date or last four digits of your social security number. More information on this can be found at the city’s election website.

Because every ballot has a unique identification code, McConnell said workers can void the original ballot and make sure that someone isn’t voting twice.

If you do get a ballot in the mail that isn’t yours, McConnell said you have two choices. You may write on the envelope that the person doesn’t live at that address and put it back in the mailbox, or you can simply rip it up.

People who have concerns about voting by mail can also vote in person.

Starting Monday, in-person voting centers will be open at City Hall, the Loussac Library, and the Eagle River Town Center every day through Election Day in Anchorage.

