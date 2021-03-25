Inside the Gates: Army unveils its new strategy for defending the Arctic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Army has had a nearly-continuous presence in Alaska since the U.S. bought the territory from Russia in 1867. It’s played a big role in defending the nation and the Arctic since then.

“This is fantastic news,” said Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, the head of Army Alaska, of plans to increase the Army’s presence and improve strategy in the region, as detailed in a report released in January.

“The focus on operating in the Arctic allows us to project power from Alaska in the Arctic, within Alaska, and also into the Arctic from places outside of Alaska,” said Andrysiak, whose mission is to help the U.S. regain Arctic dominance using the Army’s new “Arctic Strategy.”

Less year-round ice cover is one of the key areas the Army focused on in the report, which details its future role in defending the region. The unclassified version predicts increased ship traffic on the water, especially from Russia and China.

The report also shows the Arctic is home to 13% of the world’s oil, and 30% of its natural gas. It claims the region will be critical for Russian economic survival over the next 30 years.

As for China, the report predicts the Arctic will be a necessary source for energy, manufacturing, transportation, and food.

“This is a very unforgiving environment of all I have operated in,” Andrysiak said. “The margin for error is pretty high, because it can be very dangerous for soldiers.”

February’s Arctic Warrior exercise helped train Army Alaska soldiers to operate in the Arctic. Andrysiak believes the necessary skills to operate in the region started to drop off in the late 1980s or early 1990s as Army Alaska soldiers were deployed to other regions of the world. Then came deployments during to the War on Terrorism.

The report calls for increased winter training – not just in Alaska, but around the Arctic with allied nations – to improve everyone’s training.

The Department of Defense called for every branch of the military to update its Arctic strategy back in 2019. Army Alaska currently has more than 11,500 soldiers stationed between Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks. Those numbers are expected to increase with the new strategy, Andrysiak said.

First, though, the Army is focused on getting its soldiers better prepared for defending the Arctic.

The full report can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.