Advertisement

Pet Project: Samson

Pet Project
Pet Project(Alaska SPCA)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project features Samson, an 8-year old English Mastiff looking for a snuggly retirement home.

According to Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett, Samson is a gentle giant with an easy-going personality.

She also said he likes to be where the action is, around his family. He’s affectionate, smart and a lot of fun to be around.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police
UPDATE: Police make arrest following barricade situation on Old Seward
Gavel
Airman, others face conspiracy counts over Alaska contracts
Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask when separate from the public and unvaccinated coworkers
Freight trucks coming and going from the Port of Alaska in Anchorage.
A bill in Juneau would double motor fuel tax for first time in 50 years
Coronavirus
DHSS: 210 more COVID-19 cases identified, but no new deaths reported

Latest News

Elias
Pet Project: Elias
Pet project
Pet Project: Copper
Cruella and Alice, two of the give kittens available for adoption.
Pet Project: A litter of kittens
Pet Project
Pet Project: Abrams