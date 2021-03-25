Pet Project: Samson

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project features Samson, an 8-year old English Mastiff looking for a snuggly retirement home.

According to Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett, Samson is a gentle giant with an easy-going personality.

She also said he likes to be where the action is, around his family. He’s affectionate, smart and a lot of fun to be around.

