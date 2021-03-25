‘There’s no question’: Anchorage doctor shares positive impacts of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside the Alaska Native Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit Monday, there were no patients with active COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Dustin McLemore, an intensivist at ANMC, wheeled a roving tablet equipped with a two-way camera through the ICU, giving Alaska’s News Source a remote look inside a room where COVID-19 patients are treated.

The bed was empty and no one was hooked up to the machines as McLemore explained the treatment for severe cases of coronavirus.

“We place them on a machine that breathes for them,” he said, gesturing toward a ventilator next to the bed.

COVID-19 patients stay in the ICU longer than one might think, McLemore said. Some patients have stayed as long as 50 days. In order to help the lungs, patients are placed on their stomachs for 20 hours and on their backs for four, daily.

While there were times during the pandemic that the ICU was operating at or close to full capacity, there has been a noticeable change since COVID-19 vaccines have become widely available, and McLemore said he has not seen any patients in the ICU for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

Even more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, McLemore still encounters patients who are in disbelief and denial when they receive their positive diagnosis.

“We still see people who don’t believe that this is a real thing, and we have people that don’t believe that they can ever catch it, that they don’t have any risk factors,” he said.

While the people who end up in the ICU after contracting COVID-19 are in the minority, McLemore said even medical staff members have struggled to understand why some people get so sick.

“The emotional burden on all of our staff really, that’s... we’ve all felt it,” he said. “We’ve all taken care of very young people, 30-year-olds, 20-year-olds with COVID-19, who had no health problems whatsoever, who were active, who were healthy, and we did everything we could, and they didn’t make it. And those are the really hard, hard patients.”

He said staff members have “poured their heart and soul” into treating every single patient, knowing there seems to be no rhyme or reason to why some will survive and others will not.

“So far, it really is just seems like luck of the draw on who’s going to do well and who’s not,” said McLemore. “We treat them all with everything we’ve got... and the ones that seem to do well and respond take a long time, but we have lost people that despite all of our interventions, it just seems like they shouldn’t have been the ones who have gotten that sick.”

Another devastating impact of the disease is that its contagiousness forced hospitals across the country to prohibit visitors inside ICUs.

Answering questions through the screen, McLemore explained this is how families have been forced to say goodbye.

“The hardest thing to do is to watch someone pass away through a camera,” he said. “To the families that have had to do that, my thoughts and heart are with them.”

Every patient they’re able to save is a win, McLemore said.

“The most heartfelt gratitude you’ll ever receive from people are the people that you wake up when they realize the last thing they remember was being sick, and they know they found out they had COVID, they remember being admitted to the hospital and taken to the ICU and then that’s the last thing they remember,” said McLemore. “They wake up in a bed a month later and they’ve made it, so those are our wins.”

Recovering can still take months, as it takes time for people to regain their strength, and some people experience “long COVID,” symptoms that can last for several months after infection.

“The people that make it through, they can tell you it’s a long journey,” said McLemore.

In addition to not seeing any fully vaccinated patients in the ICU for COVID infections, he said no ICU staff members have contracted COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated.

“I tell all of my patients in my clinic who are concerned about whether the vaccine is right for them or not, that the risk of the vaccine versus the risk of severe COVID, there’s no question,” said McLemore. “Take the vaccine. Don’t come to my ICU.”

On Wednesday, the ICU at ANMC was treating just one patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the decline in COVID-19 case counts in Anchorage, ANMC also released an updated visitor policy on March 17. Most patients will now be permitted to have one guest at a time. Adult patients who are COVID positive will still not be able to have visitors.

The Department of Health and Social Services has said from the start that vaccinations are a personal choice, but if you would like to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines and have not yet signed up, you may do so at covidvax.alaska.gov.

