Alaska DOT officials contemplate sinking ferry to save money

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Department of Transportation officials are contemplating sinking a ferry to save money. The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that the Department of Transportation has considered turning the ferry Malaspina into an artificial reef. The ship is one of the oldest of the state’s eight ferries. The Malaspina has been tied down since 2019 because of a lack of funding but it still costs the state about $450,000 in maintenance per year. Deputy Department of Transportation Commissioner Rob Carpenter says sinking the ship as an artificial reef could cost between $500,000 and $1 million, but may make long-term financial sense.

