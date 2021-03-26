Advertisement

Alaska DOT officials contemplate sinking ferry to save money

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Department of Transportation officials are contemplating sinking a ferry to save money. The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that the Department of Transportation has considered turning the ferry Malaspina into an artificial reef. The ship is one of the oldest of the state’s eight ferries. The Malaspina has been tied down since 2019 because of a lack of funding but it still costs the state about $450,000 in maintenance per year. Deputy Department of Transportation Commissioner Rob Carpenter says sinking the ship as an artificial reef could cost between $500,000 and $1 million, but may make long-term financial sense.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Anchorage Daily News.)

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department says a garbage truck driver has died after he fell underneath a...
UPDATE: Police release the name of the garbage truck driver who died Thursday after being run over by his sliding truck
This Aug. 18, 2009 photo, shows Andrew Halcro, speaking to a crowd of about 200 people during...
ACDA’s Executive Director resigns, citing ‘bad faith dealings’ by the city
Undated photo.
Former Alaska House Speaker Gail Phillips dies
Basketball
Debate over Lumen Christi’s Region II basketball title persists, days after game finished
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor
During confirmation hearing, attorney general defends constitutionality of Alaska’s COVID-19 response

Latest News

GCI is currently in negotiations for ABC, FOX and CW channel content.
GCI is outsourcing its call center to the Philippines in order to reduce wait times
Report: Alaska February job numbers reflect pandemic toll
The Anchorage Police Department says a garbage truck driver has died after he fell underneath a...
UPDATE: Police release the name of the garbage truck driver who died Thursday after being run over by his sliding truck
This Aug. 18, 2009 photo, shows Andrew Halcro, speaking to a crowd of about 200 people during...
ACDA’s Executive Director resigns, citing ‘bad faith dealings’ by the city