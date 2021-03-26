Alaska House hears COVID-19 disaster declaration bill, but governor says he doesn’t need those powers

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska House of Representatives has heard legislation that would extend the state’s now-expired COVID-19 disaster declaration into the fall, but Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he doesn’t need those powers to combat the pandemic.

In a letter sent to all 60 legislators on Wednesday, Dunleavy said he wants the Legislature to pass a bill that would give his administration specific authorities, including continuing enhanced telehealth services and the authority to access certain federal COVID-19 funding.

The House majority coalition argued that a broader disaster declaration extended until Sept. 30 would ensure that the governor has the necessary tools in case the pandemic worsens, especially if that happens when the Legislature is not in session and is unable to pass bills.

Amendments to House Bill 76 were supported largely along caucus lines. A final vote on the bill is expected Friday morning. If a 21-vote majority is reached, the bill would head over to the Senate.

The Senate majority caucus has said it doesn’t want a COVID-19 disaster declaration after the previous declaration expired in February.

Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, said the Senate has legislation ready that would grant the governor limited powers and allow Alaska to continue collecting $8 million per month in federal food aid for families.

House Republicans in the minority caucus were joined by Rep. Sara Rasmussen, R-Anchorage, who isn’t part of any caucus, in opposing the House bill.

Fairbanks Republican Rep. Steve Thompson introduced an amendment that failed along caucus lines that would have stripped back the legislation to just include the measures requested by the governor.

“A disaster declaration is no longer needed, but legislation is needed to support the state’s public health response,” Thompson said, quoting from the governor’s letter.

COVID-19 cases may be dropping and vaccination rates may be rising in Alaska, but Rep. Bryce Edgmon, an independent of Dillingham, argued that the pandemic is not over, particularly with the summer seafood and tourism seasons fast approaching.

“It’s not time to take our foot off the gas pedal, just yet,” he said.

The governor wrote in his letter to lawmakers that a disaster declaration could send the wrong message to out-of-state travelers who are considering a summer trip to Alaska.

“To reenter a state of disaster without apparent catalyst would irreparably harm the trust Alaskans have placed in us,” the governor said. “Further, it could lead travelers to incorrectly assume that Alaska’s situation is deteriorating, jeopardizing the livelihoods of those working in one of our largest and hardest-hit industries.”

Liz Perry, the CEO of Travel Juneau, said burdensome restrictions could dissuade travel but there are other concerns for potential visitors to Alaska. She has spoken to independent travelers and heard they want to visit parts of the country that are relatively safe from the pandemic.

“They want vaccinations, they want masks, they want to know that destinations are doing what they can to keep residents and visitors safe,” she said.

Representatives from Alaska’s health care sector have said a state disaster declaration is needed despite learning last week that Alaska can keep providing critical COVID-19 care without one.

The Alaska Municipal League and the Alaska Chamber of Commerce had both urged for a disaster declaration to be extended, but now say alternative options could be acceptable if protections are in place for businesses, local governments and Alaskans.

“We’re not married to a certain piece of legislation, just that the tools are in place to get that done,” said Kati Capozzi, the president and CEO of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce.

House Republicans in the minority caucus argued that the pandemic response had harmed Alaskans and small businesses more than the pandemic itself. House coalition members said that the continuation of the pandemic poses more of a threat.

Several amendments from the minority failed that dealt with vaccinations and disaster powers.

One amendment would have prevented a future Alaska governor from issuing shelter-in-place orders or closing churches during disasters. Another amendment failed that would have stopped people from being denied services or jobs if they aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19.

