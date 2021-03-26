Advertisement

Anchorage Community Development Authority Executive Director resigns

This Aug. 18, 2009 photo, shows Andrew Halcro, speaking to a crowd of about 200 people during an "Energy Citizens," rally in Anchorage, Alaska.
This Aug. 18, 2009 photo, shows Andrew Halcro, speaking to a crowd of about 200 people during an "Energy Citizens," rally in Anchorage, Alaska. The former lawmaker, gubernatorial candidate and talk show host announced Thursday Sept. 10, 2009 that he will challenge U.S. Rep. Don Young in next year's Republican primary. (AP Photo/Al Grillo)(Al Grillo | KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Community Development Authority Executive Director Andrew Halcro has resigned.

“This morning I submitted my letter of resignation to Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson effective immediately,” said Halcro in a press release from the ACDA.

According to his bio on the ACDA website, “For the last thirty years Andrew Halcro has managed extensively, including roles as the CEO of Avis Rent a Car of Alaska, and most recently as the President of the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.”

Halcro was a former state representative, representing district 12 from 1999 to 2002. Halcro ran for Governor of Alaska in 2006 as an independent candidate but lost to former Gov. Sarah Palin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

