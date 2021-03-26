Anchorage Community Development Authority Executive Director resigns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Community Development Authority Executive Director Andrew Halcro has resigned.

“This morning I submitted my letter of resignation to Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson effective immediately,” said Halcro in a press release from the ACDA.

According to his bio on the ACDA website, “For the last thirty years Andrew Halcro has managed extensively, including roles as the CEO of Avis Rent a Car of Alaska, and most recently as the President of the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.”

Halcro was a former state representative, representing district 12 from 1999 to 2002. Halcro ran for Governor of Alaska in 2006 as an independent candidate but lost to former Gov. Sarah Palin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

