ASAA 3A/4A State Basketball Tournament tips off in the Mat-Su

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska School Activities Association 3A/4A State Basketball Tournament began on Thursday. The tournament was played in front of limited spectators at four different schools in the Mat-Su. The highlights and scores from the 16 quarterfinal games can be seen above. A complete list of scores and brackets can be found here.

