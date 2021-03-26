Beyond the storm: sunshine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow fell over the southcentral region with 1-2 inches over Anchorage, a little more on the hillside, but we are coming out of this storm with less snow than anticipated. Yet it still enough to make it look nice and clean again. Sutton reported some of the highest amounts at 9.5 inches of snow. Make sure to clear your windshields too...for better viewing while driving!

Winter weather advisories in the interior will expire through 6 am Friday. The SE region will see a mix of rain and snow Friday and heavy rains over the Ketchikan and Sitka areas Friday night to Saturday.

For the west - fairly quiet. Coastal communities have been battered by high winds and blowing snow. Check out the dogs taking in the view from a hill created by drifting snow against a home!

Two dogs sitting on a hill of drifted snow against a home in Nome! (Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.