Candidate profiles: meet the candidates running for Anchorage School Board Seat F

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four people are vying for Anchorage School Board Seat F in this year’s Municipal Election.

Among them is Marcus Sanders, who is seeking to continue to make a difference in the lives of his kids, including children in the Anchorage School District. That’s just part of why he wants to fill Seat F on the Anchorage School Board.

“You stand up for people, you speak out for people, you’re telling us you’re not going to speak up for us?” Sanders said, recalling how his children had encouraged him to run for a seat before he launched his campaign.

Sanders is also graduate of East Anchorage High School. His focus, he said, is to not only get students back in the classroom, but keep them there.

“Part of being a kid is being social, and being with your friends,” he said. “I believe being out of the classroom is taking such a toll on them, we’ve just got to get back.”

Sanders worked in the district as a substitute teacher for three years, until 2018. He unsuccessfully ran for the state Legislature, a year after he failed to win a seat on the Anchorage Assembly. Sanders said he hopes the third time is the charm.

Dora Wilson is also running for the school board seat and said she has raised her children and foster kids in the Anchorage School District. She has volunteered for several committees, including AK Hopes & Dreams, which she co-founded. The program provides free youth leadership summits to high school students.

“I want our students to have the opportunity, not just for furthering academics,” Wilson said. “But also career paths in skill trades, apprenticeships, on the job training.”

She added that increased community involvement is a key to make that happen.

“It is happening, but we can do better,” Wilson said. “It truly takes a village to raise a child. It’s not the school district that should be working for that goal. It should be all of us in the community, and all of these organizations.”

Dan Loring, the third of four candidates, said he is not a fan of politics. However, he’s now turned to it in order to help students, he said.

“I saw what was happening with ASD, and I though, ‘We have to do much, much better,’” he said. “We could do much, much better.”

Loring has already served on several school board committees, but this is his first time seeking political office.

“Let’s think outside the box,” he said, as a tutor for each students is one of his objectives. “We have the talent. We have some very, very competent teachers and principals.”

While the three candidates have varying views, they share hops of improving the Anchorage School District for students.

The fourth candidate listed for Seat F, Kim Paulson, declined requests by Alaska’s News Source to be interviewed for the story, with a campaign aide citing the inability to review interview questions first.

However, Paulson was among the candidates for School Board Seat F who responded to a questionnaire from Alaska’s News Source. Sanders and Loring did not return responses before the final deadline for publication. You may read responses from Paulson and Wilson by following the links below.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.