Freezing Fog gives way to sunshine by the afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Visibility this morning is greatly reduced in many locations as lingering moisture is allowing for freezing fog. At it’s peak, visibility has been as low as a quarter of a mile in both Wasilla and Palmer. While not as dense, visibility from Anchorage to Kenai have also been reduced, with freezing fog staying with us for the first part of the morning. While quieter weather is taking hold across the region, a lingering low near the eastern Prince William Sound will keep snow showers in the forecast from Gulkana to Cordova. Light accumulation can be expected from today into Saturday, with the greatest accumulation being up to 2 inches.

Elsewhere across Southcentral, the fog will burn off through the day with the sunshine making a return to the region. This will be a welcoming trend just in time for the weekend, as it will provide ample opportunity to get outdoors. Although the quieter weather will make a return to the region, temperatures are still expected to be on the cooler side. Through much of the weekend, highs will only top out near freezing, with overnight lows in the teens. This will effectively help end March as one of the top 10 coldest on record.

Looking ahead to next week, another storm looks to move into Southcentral. This will end March on a snowy note, with slightly warmer temperatures. Tuesday of next week looks to be the warmest day we’ve seen in quite some time, as highs are forecast to top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Across the panhandle, the active weather pattern continues. Warmer air is pushing into Southeast leading to a changeover to a cold rain. While a wintry mix can’t be ruled out, this warming trend will lead to more rain today and Saturday. The heaviest potential will occur across the southern inner channels, with areas farther north seeing some drier spells of weather. By Sunday most if not all of the panhandle dries out, as sunshine and highs in the 40s make a return.

Have a blessed weekend!

