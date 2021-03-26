GCI is outsourcing its call center to the Philippines in order to reduce wait times

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - GCI is movings its customer call center to the Philippines.

“Over the past 2 years our call times and our hold times have really increased for our customers,” said Heather Handyside, GCI Chief Communication Officer. “It has been frustrating. We have looked at all kinds of solutions to bring more people into the call center so we can shorten those wait times and get to our customers sooner, but we just haven’t been successful in those efforts.”

Handyside adds customers are sometimes on hold for more than an hour and the goal is to get wait time down to about five minutes.

According to the Associated Press, 84 of the 142 people working in the center are being offered other jobs within GCI.

Workers who don’t take another job with GCI will get a severance package

