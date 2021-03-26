One new death, 145 cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS on Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, the Department of Health and Social Services released its new COVID-19 numbers for the March 24 reporting period, which includes data from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. that day as well as any changes to prior reporting.

DHSS said 145 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed as of Thursday, including 143 residents. These residents were in Anchorage, with 63 coming from that city; Wasilla, with 30 out of that community; and nine each in Eagle River and Soldotna. Delta Junction and Palmer each reported five new cases, while Chugiak and Salcha each reported three. One case a piece was reported in Cordova, a location in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Healy, Kenai, Kodiak, Nome, North Pole, Sitka, Tok, along with one location that’s still considered to be under investigation.

Two non-resident cases were also identified. These were both in Anchorage, with one person’s purpose still considered under investigation, and another individual’s purpose considered an “other industry.”

Regarding case count totals, two resident cases were added to the dashboard numbers, DHSS said, due to data verification procedures.

This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 59,528. The total number of non-resident cases now sits at 2,532.

There have also been a total of 1,339 hospitalizations and 309 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to health department data.

Since Wednesday, three new hospitalizations and one death of an Alaska resident – a man in his 60s, from Wasilla – were reported. At this time, 29 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, and two others are considered persons under investigation. This means there is a total of 31 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three patients are on ventilators.

Five regions in the state remain in high alert status, which indicates widespread community transmission. These include the Matanuska-Susitna Region, the Municipality of Anchorage, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Region, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and a region identified as “Other Interior.”

Three regions are considered in an intermediate alert status, which indicates moderate transmission, and three regions are at low alert, which indicate minimal transmission.

Vaccines are still being distributed throughout the state, with 226,884 people receiving at least one dose already, per DHSS. Also, 155,264 people are now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the department said, for a total of 382,495 doses administered in Alaska. For more information or to sign up to receive vaccination, you may visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

