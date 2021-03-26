Proposition 6 would go to help 13 parks around Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday wasn’t a bad day for a stroll in downtown Anchorage for the handful of people who make their ways from Elderberry Park and onto the Coastal Trail. As usual, they had plenty of company – not too surprising for those on the walk.

“It was just overwhelming how much people need our parks and trails for just sanity in this time,” said Diana Rhoades of the Anchorage Park Foundation, “in this crazy health crisis we’re going through.”

Rhoades is among those campaigning for Proposition 6, which is on this year’s Municipal Election Ballot.

The Coastal Trail is one of 13 projects around the city that would share the nearly $4 million the measure is reportedly expected to generate.

The trail ends well before Ship Creek, and currently, bicyclists have to ride in the street to get from one trail to the other. This can create a safety hazard, but if Prop 6 passes, $130,000 of it would be spent to connect the two trails.

“We’re trying to figure out a route that benefits everyone,” Rhoades said, “that revitalizes downtown and makes the connection to this Tony Knowles Coastal Trail at Elderberry Park.”

The Coastal Trail already provides some great views. There may soon be something else to see: names and history of Indigenous peoples.

“When I grew up in Eklutna, there was no talk of Dena’ina People,” said Aaron Leggett, president of the Native Village of Eklutna. “There was one sign on the corner of 3rd Ave. and F St. For years and years and years, we had a statue of Captain Cook. But we did not have a statue to honor the Dena’ina people or the Indigenous people of this area.”

Before any of that happens, voters have to approve Proposition 6.

The proposal would raise property taxes by $1.63 for every $100,000 worth of assessed property value to help fund the various projects.

