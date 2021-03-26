Advertisement

Proposition 6 would go to help 13 parks around Anchorage

By Dave Leval
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday wasn’t a bad day for a stroll in downtown Anchorage for the handful of people who make their ways from Elderberry Park and onto the Coastal Trail. As usual, they had plenty of company – not too surprising for those on the walk.

“It was just overwhelming how much people need our parks and trails for just sanity in this time,” said Diana Rhoades of the Anchorage Park Foundation, “in this crazy health crisis we’re going through.”

Rhoades is among those campaigning for Proposition 6, which is on this year’s Municipal Election Ballot.

The Coastal Trail is one of 13 projects around the city that would share the nearly $4 million the measure is reportedly expected to generate.

The trail ends well before Ship Creek, and currently, bicyclists have to ride in the street to get from one trail to the other. This can create a safety hazard, but if Prop 6 passes, $130,000 of it would be spent to connect the two trails.

“We’re trying to figure out a route that benefits everyone,” Rhoades said, “that revitalizes downtown and makes the connection to this Tony Knowles Coastal Trail at Elderberry Park.”

The Coastal Trail already provides some great views. There may soon be something else to see: names and history of Indigenous peoples.

“When I grew up in Eklutna, there was no talk of Dena’ina People,” said Aaron Leggett, president of the Native Village of Eklutna. “There was one sign on the corner of 3rd Ave. and F St. For years and years and years, we had a statue of Captain Cook. But we did not have a statue to honor the Dena’ina people or the Indigenous people of this area.”

Before any of that happens, voters have to approve Proposition 6.

The proposal would raise property taxes by $1.63 for every $100,000 worth of assessed property value to help fund the various projects.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department says a garbage truck driver has died after he fell underneath a...
A man is dead after falling underneath a sliding garbage truck, APD says
Police
UPDATE: Police make arrest following barricade situation on Old Seward
Gavel
Airman, others face conspiracy counts over Alaska contracts
Basketball
Debate over Lumen Christi’s Region II basketball title persists, days after game finished
Coronavirus
DHSS: 210 more COVID-19 cases identified, but no new deaths reported

Latest News

Alaska House of Representatives
Alaska House hears COVID-19 disaster declaration bill, but governor says he doesn’t need those powers
Undated image of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Alaska’s chief epidemiologist offers eight reasons to vaccinate
Weather Lab: Rabbit Creek Elementary students learn about the power of wind
Weather Lab: Rabbit Creek Elementary students learn about the power of wind
An Alaska State Trooper works to put out a hot spot at a residential fire in Port Protection on...
UPDATE: AST identifies body found after Port Protection fire as Gary Muehlberger