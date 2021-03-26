Report: Alaska February job numbers reflect pandemic toll

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state labor department report shows Alaska had 22,300 fewer jobs last month than it did in February 2020. The report cites an ongoing economic toll from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest losses were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which had 7,300 fewer jobs last month than in February 2020. Oil and gas had 3,900 fewer jobs and the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector had 1,800 fewer jobs.

The report showed 2,000 fewer local government jobs last month, compared to February 2020, which it attributed largely as coming in K-12 education.

