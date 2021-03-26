Advertisement

WATCH: An in-depth look at President Biden’s first press conference with Jon Decker, our DC corespondent

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A day after President Joe Biden hosted his first press conference with reporters we check in with our Washington, D.C correspondent Jon Decker.

The breakdown covers growing concern at the U.S.-Mexico border, the recent ballistic missile tests by North Korea, relations with China and the filibuster reform.

