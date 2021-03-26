Weather Lab: Bear Valley Elementary students learn about extreme weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s weather lab the third-grade student at Bear Valley Elementary School took a virtual field trip to the Alaska’s News Source studios. They are studying meteorology this year, including different types of clouds, states of matter, and natural disasters.

Through an experiment, these students got to prove that hot air rises, but they wanted to know more about one weather phenomenon that requires a lot of hot air, tornadoes!

In this week’s Weather Lab Question of the Week, Meteorologist Melissa Frey answers the question “Why doesn’t Alaska have tornadoes?” The answer may surprise you, watch the video above for the full explination.

