Weather Lab: Rabbit Creek Elementary students learn about the power of wind

In this week’s weather lab question of the week, Melissa explains how fast the wind can blow
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:11 PM AKDT|Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:11 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Before returning to in-person learning, the 4th-grade classes at Rabbit Creek Elementary School were learning about forces of nature!

Meteorologist Melissa Frey stopped by their zoom to teach them the science behind this powerful, yet invisible force. Knowing that wind can both cause major damage and can also be turned into energy these students were curious about the power of wind.

In this week’s weather lab question of the week, Melissa explains how fast the wind can blow. Watch the video above for the answer.

If you’re a teacher and would like to schedule a virtual or in-person weather presentation for your class, click here.

