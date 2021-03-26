Advertisement

Weather Lab: Romig Middle School students learn how snow predictions are made

They’re learning about the importance of weather forecasting and how the weather affects all of us.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, Meteorologist Melissa Frey takes us to Romig Middle School where the life skills students are starting to learn about weather.

They’re learning about the importance of weather forecasting and how the weather affects all of us. This class loves playing in the snow and making snowballs, but their curious about how snow is forecasted.

In this week’s Weather Lab question of the week, Melissa answers the question, “How do meteorologists predict snow?” Watch the video above for the answer.

If you’re a teacher and would like to schedule a virtual or in-person weather presentation for your class, click here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department says a garbage truck driver has died after he fell underneath a...
A man is dead after falling underneath a sliding garbage truck, APD says
Police
UPDATE: Police make arrest following barricade situation on Old Seward
Gavel
Airman, others face conspiracy counts over Alaska contracts
Basketball
Debate over Lumen Christi’s Region II basketball title persists, days after game finished
Coronavirus
DHSS: 210 more COVID-19 cases identified, but no new deaths reported