Weather Lab: Romig Middle School students learn how snow predictions are made

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, Meteorologist Melissa Frey takes us to Romig Middle School where the life skills students are starting to learn about weather.

They’re learning about the importance of weather forecasting and how the weather affects all of us. This class loves playing in the snow and making snowballs, but their curious about how snow is forecasted.

In this week’s Weather Lab question of the week, Melissa answers the question, “How do meteorologists predict snow?” Watch the video above for the answer.

If you’re a teacher and would like to schedule a virtual or in-person weather presentation for your class, click here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.