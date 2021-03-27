Advertisement

Alaska reports 183 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19
By Sean Maguire
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:12 PM AKDT
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported that 183 people were newly identified with COVID-19 across Alaska on Thursday.

Wasilla saw 61 new cases along with 27 COVID-19 cases in Palmer. There were 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Anchorage.

Four new nonresident cases were identified on Thursday by the state’s Health Department. Two of those cases came from the Kodiak seafood industry while the other two are still under investigation.

Across Alaska, 27 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and three patients are under investigation. One person was newly hospitalized on Thursday with the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates have fallen from a peak in November and December.

The state reports that 309 Alaskans have died from COVID-19, but no new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Alaska’s statewide COVID-19 alert level is still “high” based on case counts over the past 14 days. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough and parts of the Interior have two of the highest case rates in Alaska.

Vaccination rates continue to rise across the state with a total of 388,197 shots administered across Alaska as of Thursday. Over 30% of Alaskans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 21.3% of Alaskans have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

