Anchorage Assembly discuss how to spend $100 million in federal COVID-19 funds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Round two for the Anchorage Assembly in a rare Friday night meeting. They further discussed how to spend the first half of $100 million in federal coronavirus funding, to help Anchorage recover from the pandemic.

There seems to be consensus to spend a good chunk of that money immediately. Those projects include rental assistance, helping restaurants, and promoting the city. Assembly member Chris Constant wants immediate help for another group... artists.

“They are continuing to be out of work at this time because the places where they make their art and do their work is shutdown still,” Constant said.

He and the other Assembly members also discussed their wish lists. They include a shelter stabilization program.

“So we build good data so we know who’s coming in, who’s going out,” said Assembly member Meg Zaletel. “When clients leave the shelter in the morning, they check out and confirm they will come back at night.”

Another proposal - summer camp for kids.

“The children in the Municipality have had a rough go and I think summer camps could really benefit our children,” said Jamie Allard.

The Assembly is waiting for information from the federal government before deciding how to spend the money. Right now, there are plenty of ideas on how to do that.

Further talks on the first round of money will continue April 9. The second half of federal coronavirus funds will arrive next year.

