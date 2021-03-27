Anchorage School District says new CDC guidance won’t see district-wide changes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on how close students can sit to each other will give schools some needed flexibility, but district spokesperson Lisa Miller said there are no plans to make district-wide changes.

Last week the CDC said it is just as safe for students to be seated three feet apart without barriers, as it is six feet, provided they are wearing masks. Miller said the school district will continue to strive for six feet of separation, when possible, but noted that is becoming more difficult for some schools as more students return to class.

“As more students trickle in, making that switch from virtual to in person, these new guidelines allow that breathing room, the wiggle room, for teachers to adjust their classroom to fit the students without that stress of, should we split the class in half or do we need to find a new space to learn in,” she said.

Huffman Elementary School principal Chris Opitz said the guidance has helped his school make small changes, like adding a few new desks in a second-grade classroom, and removing some barriers in a six grade class. He said bigger changes are unlikely.

“The main thing is, we are successful, and we have kids in school,” he said. “What we are doing is working, so we are going to go slow with this.”

Miller said the district’s current COVID-19 mitigation plan is working, which is why the district isn’t interested in changing things up on a large scale.

“Only 40 classrooms out of 2,500 have closed (temporarily) since January when we opened to in-person learning,” she said. “So the guidelines, in general, are working for our schools.”

