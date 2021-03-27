Advertisement

Avalanches and standing water Friday, followed by more snow next week

Friday night weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bright sunshine and temperatures in the 30s Friday led to rapid snowmelt across Southcentral causing high water and a dangerous commute. High water will continue to be a concern during the day through the weekend, but as temperatures fall below freezing each night, ice will also be a concern. Additional snow is also in the forecast.

An avalanche was reported at Hatcher Pass, blocking Fishhook Road Friday afternoon. Alaska Department of Transporation said crews were able to remove the snow after avalanche specialists evaluated the slide area. The Chugach National Forecast Avalanche Information Center is reporting heightened avalanche danger also exists near Turnagain Pass.

Active weather will continue over the next seven days as a series of storms move through Southcentral. The first chance for snow will be early Saturday, although any accumulations will be light and we’ll be back to mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon. The clouds return Sunday morning as a storm pushes in from Western Alaska. This storm will bring blizzard conditions to the west coast before delivering snow to Southcentral Monday. We get a quick break, then it’s back to more snow on Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-30s most days but then will drop to the teens and 20s overnight.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

