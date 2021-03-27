Advertisement

Governor asserts state sovereignty over Alaska’s navigable rivers, lakes and tidelands

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska
By Sean Maguire
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced an initiative to assert state sovereignty over Alaska’s navigable rivers, tidelands and lakes, and the land that sits beneath them, in parts of the state managed by the federal government.

The governor sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, arguing that Alaska should have managed those waterways and owned that land since statehood in 1959. He said his administration and federal authorities should work together to solve the issue in parts of the state currently managed by the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

Dunleavy stood alongside John Sturgeon when announcing the Unlocking Alaska Initiative. Sturgeon successfully went to the U.S. Supreme Court twice to challenge a National Park Service ban for using hovercrafts in the Yukon Charley Preserve.

Commissioner Corri Feige of the Department of Natural Resources said the 1980 Alaska National Interest Conservation Act had not ceded Alaska’s submerged land under navigable waters back to the federal government. The Sturgeon cases had proven that was the law, Feige added.

The initiative would impact over 800,000 miles of navigable rivers and 30 million acres of lakes across Alaska, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, also spoke at Friday’s press conference about the governor’s initiative.

“Alaska is different, not just because we say it is different, but because of the differences supported by federal and constitutional law,” he said.

By phone, Micciche said asserting state management over navigable waters would improve access for hunters and fishermen, but also for industry. Miners in particular could potentially use navigable rivers through land managed by the federal government.

