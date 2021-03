ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Christian Schools girls’ basketball team came into the Alaska Schools Activities Association March Madness as the team to beat. The three-time defending champions took care of business on Saturday winning their fourth straight ASAA 3A title defeating Sitka 75-26 led by Mykaila Pickard 20 points.

