Army report calls for improving quality of life for soldiers in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -They train in some of the harshest winter environments. Yet, Army Alaska soldiers wear it as a badge of honor.

“The term ‘Arctic Warrior’ it means something,” said Major General Peter Andrysiak, the commanding general of Army Alaska.

He knows Alaska is not for everyone.

“It gets pretty cold. While there’s a lot of things to do outside, not everyone is an outside person,” Andrysiak said. “We need to give soldiers and their families options.”

There may be soon more of them. Part of the army’s new Arctic Strategy calls for improving the quality of life for soldiers assigned to Alaska.

Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks will soon see improvements. A new aquatic center will be built similar to the one at JBER.

Construction continues on building or renovating dozens of homes at the post. That work is scheduled to be finished by the summer. The Army will soon send more money to work on more homes.

“There’s a lot to do, it’s a phenomenal place to live. But we’ve got to continue to generate options and we’ve got to continue to renew some of the infrastructure we have currently here in Alaska,” said Andrysiak. “They want to be an Arctic Warrior, and they want to focus here, and they want to train here.”

The Army believes improving the quality of life for the soldiers and their families, will help keep more of them in the state.

