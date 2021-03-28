Advertisement

CDC: Virtual school can be damaging to kids’ mental health

Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and...
Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and emotional health in their children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Remote learning may pose more mental health risks to children and their parents than in-person learning, according to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and emotional health in their children.

The survey taken during the pandemic said that only applied to 16% of parents of children who were still in school.

Parents of kids in remote learning say their children were less physically active, spent less time outside, and less time with friends.

Fifty-four percent of those parents also reported their own emotional distress, compared to 38% of parents whose children learned in-person.

The CDC recently released guidance for K-12 schools to safely re-open for in-person learning.

Re-opening schools is a major goal for the Biden administration, but the new survey indicates some kids may need a lot of help readjusting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Aug. 18, 2009 photo, shows Andrew Halcro, speaking to a crowd of about 200 people during...
ACDA’s Executive Director resigns, citing ‘bad faith dealings’ by the city
Basketball
East High School girls basketball coach ‘appalled’ by alleged transportation inequity between girls and boys teams
The Anchorage Police Department says a garbage truck driver has died after he fell underneath a...
UPDATE: Police release the name of the garbage truck driver who died Thursday after being run over by his sliding truck
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska
Governor asserts state sovereignty over Alaska’s navigable rivers, lakes and tidelands
Boat yard in Homer, AK
‘Timing couldn’t be worse’: Homer Chamber of Commerce reacts to the proposed gas tax hike

Latest News

Avalanche danger is considerable in both Hatcher Pass and the higher elevations of Turnagain Arm.
Saturday evening forecast
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
Howard Schnellenberger led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national...
Miami, Louisville coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87