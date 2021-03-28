Fire crews in Wasilla fight three separate house fires in less than 12 hours, no injuries reported

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire crews in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough had a busy couple of hours fighting two separate house fires in less than 12 hours.

Ken Barkley, Director of Emergency Services for the Mat-Su Borough, says crews fought one fire around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and another around 2 a.m. Sunday. No serious injuries were reported in the fires.

Barkley said the Sunday morning fire was the largest of the three taking place at a two-story four-plex on Adventurer Blvd. near Wasilla. When fire crews arrived, he said the fire was coming out the front door. This resulted in the front exit being blocked but crews were able to make their way inside.

He says initially ten people were stuck inside but all were able to get out. Four people were able to get out on their own, two people were helped out the back window and the rest were taken out the front door by fire crews. He adds that people were woken up by the fire detector.

Barkley says two people were treated for smoke inhalation following this fire.

The second fire took place on S. Upper Meadows Cir., which is off Knik Goose Bay Rd.

Barkley says the fire was in the attic and crews were able to keep the fire in that area and stop it from spreading to the rest of the home.

He says Central Mat-Su Fire and the West Lakes Fire Department responded to this scene.

The third fire was in a garage off of Pitman Rd. on Birdsell in West Lakes Saturday night. West Lakes Fire Department contained the flames to the garage. No one was hurt.

