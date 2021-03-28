Advertisement

Five dead in helicopter crash near Knik Glacier; one survivor in serious condition

(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rescuers found one survivor after a helicopter went down in the area of Knik Glacier. Five others in the helicopter were found dead, according to Alaska State Troopers Daily Dispatch.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday Alaska State Troopers were notified of an overdue helicopter and possible crash debris near Knik Glacier. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center dispatch sent a team to locate the crash site.

The sole survivor is in serious condition.

Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Army National Guard, and Alaska Mountain Resue Group will attempt recovery efforts thought the weekend as the investigation continues.

A temporary flight restriction has been put in place by the FAA until 11 a.m. Monday morning near Knik Glacier due to a “recovery mission.” More information about the temporary flight restriction can be found HERE.

No word on what caused the crash.

