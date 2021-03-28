Advertisement

Five people taken to the hospital after head-on crash on Parks Highway

A woman was arrested for DUI with property damage after colliding with a deputy vehicle.
A woman was arrested for DUI with property damage after colliding with a deputy vehicle.(WJHG/WECP)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five people were extricated from two different vehicles after a head-on crash at Mile Post 320 on the Parks Highway. Parks Highway Troopers, Nenana Village Public Safety Officer (VPSO), and Troopers from Fairbanks responded to a report of a crash on Friday at 3:44 p.m.

Anderson Emergency and Clear Air Force Base Fire Department (AFS FD) also arrived on the scene according to Alaska State Troopers Daily Dispatch.

AST reports the people in the crash were taken to an area hospital in three ambulances, their injuries range from critical to moderate.

