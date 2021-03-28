Advertisement

Large winter storm hits western Alaska, swings through Southcentral

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large winter storm is moving through the Bering Sea Saturday night and will impact western mainland Alaska starting late Saturday/early Sunday. Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for most of western Alaska for snow and blowing snow.

This same system will swing through Southcentral starting late Sunday night though it isn’t expected to be as strong. Anchorage will likely see some snow starting late Sunday with about 2 to 3 inches possible. The Mat-Su Valleys could see a bit more, 4 to 6 inches. Avalanche danger is considerable at all levels of Hatcher Pass as of Saturday morning.

