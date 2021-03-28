March 27 recognized as ‘Great Alaska Good Friday Earthquake Remembrance Day’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - March 27, 2021 has been declared “Great Alaska Good Friday Earthquake Remembrance Day” by Governor Mike Dunleavy.

Today marks the 57 year anniversary of the 1964 earthquake.

On March 27, 1964, Alaska experienced one of the most powerful earthquakes in US history. The 9.2 magnitude quake was the second most powerful earthquake recorded worldwide. It happened at 5:36 p.m. on Good Friday.

The fault that ruptured under the Prince William Sound was nearly 500 miles long, according to Michael West with the Alaska Earthquake Center.

“What you have to wrap your head around, this idea that the earth broke, from Prince William Sound all the way to Kodiak, that’s a massive distance,” West says. “Earthquakes like that are rare and they are major global occurrences.”

The damage resulted in landslides, avalanches and tsunamis; in total, 131 people died in Alaska, Oregon, and California due to the quake.

The earthquake left behind millions of dollars in damages and years worth of recovery efforts.

West said the 1964 earthquake released about 1,000 times more energy than the November 2018 earthquake.

124 people died in Alaska as a result of the 1964 earthquake.

In the proclamation, Dunleavy encourages all Alaskans to educate themselves on earthquake safety procedures and participate in commemorative activities to remember the lives lost in the devastation 57 years ago.

Dunleavy also ordered all state flags to be lowered to half staff Saturday.

