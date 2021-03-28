Advertisement

One dead in Avalanche near Matanuska Glacier

(KFYR)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Female dies in Avalanche near Matanuska Glacier, between Palmer and Glennallen. Alaska State Troopers reported in Daily Dispatch that 40-year-old Erin Lee of Fairbanks was a skier that got caught in the avalanche.

Just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, AST received a report of an avalanche. Lee was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified.

