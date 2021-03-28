Advertisement

Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A woman lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the judge threw out her case, which had been set for trial.

The New York Daily News reported Friday that Brooklyn Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the case after attorney Howard Greenwald said he could not breathe wearing the mask in the newly reopened court.

“I want the record to reflect that I am speaking with great difficulty,” Greenwald, 68, told the judge. “I want to the record to reflect that I am sweating profusely from the effort.”

He said, “I just can’t do this,” according to the transcript.

“I don’t contest the rule,” he said. “I just am not physically able to comply with the rule to do my job as a lawyer.”

Knipel, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring, insisted the lawyer comply with rules requiring masks in all state court buildings.

“Forget about my personal experience with COVID,” the judge told the newspaper. “We have over half a million dead in this country. We have protocols. The most important protocol is wearing a mask.”

The lawsuit focused on a 2017 car crash that fractured the woman’s leg.

Knipel told the newspaper the woman would have legal recourse to continue her litigation even though he dismissed the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Aug. 18, 2009 photo, shows Andrew Halcro, speaking to a crowd of about 200 people during...
ACDA’s Executive Director resigns, citing ‘bad faith dealings’ by the city
Basketball
East High School girls basketball coach ‘appalled’ by alleged transportation inequity between girls and boys teams
The Anchorage Police Department says a garbage truck driver has died after he fell underneath a...
UPDATE: Police release the name of the garbage truck driver who died Thursday after being run over by his sliding truck
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska
Governor asserts state sovereignty over Alaska’s navigable rivers, lakes and tidelands
Boat yard in Homer, AK
‘Timing couldn’t be worse’: Homer Chamber of Commerce reacts to the proposed gas tax hike

Latest News

Anti-coup protesters extinguish fires during a protest in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar,...
Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup
Report suggests state spending due to child abuse in over $700 million annually
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
On March 27, 1964 a 9.2 magnitude quake lasting nearly 5 minutes hit the state of Alaska.
March 27 recognized as ‘Great Alaska Good Friday Earthquake Remembrance Day’