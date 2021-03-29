Advertisement

Alaska figure skater Keegan Messing secures spot on Canadian Olympic team after performance at World Championships

Keegan Messing of Canada after performing during the Men Free Skating Program at the Figure...
Keegan Messing of Canada after performing during the Men Free Skating Program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The best figure skaters from around the globe traveled to Stockholm, Sweden this weekend for the ISU World Figure Skating Championships. Alaska’s Keegan Messing was among those who took the ice in Stockholm earning a career-best finish in the free program and clinched a spot on the Canadian Olympic team.

Messing finished with a score of 176.75 in the free program and took sixth overall. In 2018, Messing skated for Team Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics and will likely do it again given this weekend’s results. Since he was born and raised in Girdwood but is a dual citizen of Canada allowing him to compete with Team Canada.

The Olympic figure skater’s performance didn’t stop after his routine ended. A video online shows Messing in the stands at the World Figure Skating Championships waving a giant Canadian flag during the Ice Dance competition.

