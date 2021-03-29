Advertisement

Head of the Alaska Department of Administration resigns, seeks run for US Senate seat; Acting commissioner announced

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka addresses reporters in Anchorage, Alaska.(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kelly Tshibaka, the Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Administration, has resigned from her job effective immediately.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy sent out a press release acknowledging that he accepted Tshibaka’s resignation.

“Effective immediately, Amanda Holland will serve as acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration until a permanent replacement is selected. I thank Kelly Tshibaka for her service to the department, the Dunleavy administration and wish her and her family well.”

Tshibaka led the DOA since early 2019. She was born and raised in Alaska and took the at the DOA to replace former Commissioner Jonathan Quick.

She posted about her resignation on social media Monday in a multiple-image post.

It was an honor to serve my State. Thank you, Governor Dunleavy, for the opportunity.

Posted by Kelly Tshibaka on Monday, March 29, 2021

“It has been an honor to serve for a little over 2 years as the Commissioner of the Department of Administration,” Tshibaka wrote in the letter addressed to Dunleavy. “I am submitting my resignation, effective immediately, so that I may pursue other endeavors.”

Monday it was also announced that Tshibaka plans to seek Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s U.S. Senate seat that she held since 2002. According to the Associated Press, Murkowski filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on March 9.

As previously stated, Amanda Holland will serve as acting commissioner of the DOA until a permanent replacement is selected.

