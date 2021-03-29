Light snow and warming conditions into Monday evening

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a sunny and beautiful weekend across Southcentral, the tables are turning once more. Snow built in through the night across Southcentral and continues to fall across the region. While the snow is a bit farther south than anticipated, we’re still seeing accumulation across the region. This snow is just one of many impacts we’ll be dealing with through the day as a large storm continues to move into the state.

Initially, we’ll just see light snow and slick spots. The slick spots will be from refreezing of roads through the night, where puddles were evident over the weekend. The light snow also at times will create some slick roads. We’re seeing a brief breakup across Southcentral and that trend will continue today. Many of the highly populated areas will see an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow. Higher amounts can be expected near the mountains, Talkeetna and Sutton areas. As the snow tapers off, we’ll see winds begin to pump in out of the south and southeast. These winds will play a key roll in warming us through the day, as many spots across Southcentral see highs top out in the mid to upper 30s. For a large portion of the region, it will be the warmest day we’ve seen since mid to late January. This warmth will aide in melting an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow into the evening.

As our snowpack continues to remain dense and healthy, it’s highly possible we’ll continue to see flooding roads across Southcentral. Be cautious and alert on the roadways as the flooding could lead to traffic issues. The greatest extent of the melting will occur towards the evening hours just in time for the evening commute.

As night approaches temperatures will hover at or below freezing. This will lead to refreezing on the roads and could create hazardous travel conditions for Tuesday. It’s important to remain alert and vigilant when driving in these conditions. This thaw-freeze pattern will stay with us through at least Wednesday.

Southeast will also get in on the action following a warm and pleasant Sunday. Snow and rain make a return to the panhandle as moisture spills into the region. While today’s activity will start off very slow, we’ll see a better fetch of moisture push into the region towards the afternoon and early evening hours. Warmer air will also accompany this surge of moisture and lead to a changeover to rain. In areas that see snow, a quick 1 to 3 inches can’t be ruled out before a changeover to rain does occur.

Have a safe and happy Monday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.