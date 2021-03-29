Advertisement

ONLY IN TEXAS: People on horseback wait in drive-thru line at new east Texas Starbucks

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Some things you only see in Texas... like people on horseback waiting in line at a drive-thru.

That’s exactly what happened Monday, March 29 as a new Starbucks opened in Marshall, Texas.

Darlene Evans captured the photos below of a couple on horseback waiting in line for their coffee with the cars in the drive-thru line.

The new Starbucks is located at 100 East End Blvd. N in Marshall. It’s at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and E Houston Street.

