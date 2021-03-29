Advertisement

Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Right now, a piece of paper is all the proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations. No end date has been set.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25.

You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a picture of Knik Glacier taken from a plane on 3-27-2021
Billionaire dies in helicopter crash that took five lives near Knik Glacier; one survivor is in serious condition
Five people taken to the hospital after head-on crash on Parks Highway
One dead in Avalanche near Matanuska Glacier
APD says a small engine plane crashed in the 4900 block of Spenard Road Sunday.
APD: One person hurt following a small engine plane crash near Lake Hood
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a...
Texas trooper shot in roadside attack no longer displaying brain activity
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Sole survivor remains in serious but stable condition following a deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the...
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
Due to decreased demand and government mandates during the pandemic, airlines cut flights...
Grounded: Some cities lost more than half their flights amid COVID-19
President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will be meeting in Washington...
US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests