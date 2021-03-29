Advertisement

Storm batters West Coast, heads toward Southcentral, Interior

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large winter storm is moving through western Alaska Sunday night with high winds, snow, blowing snow and high surf. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place with many of them extending until Tuesday morning. Cape Newenham saw a wind gust to 86 mph Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory will also go into place at 9 p.m. Sunday for the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys until late Monday night. Areas around the Susitna Valley are looking at five to ten inches of snow with 18 inches expected near Chulitna. Four to eight inches of snow are expected for the Matanuska Valley with 10 inches possible near Sutton.

Anchorage could see two to three inches of snow overnight. This storm will also bring the next round of precipitation to the Panhandle on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball
East High School girls basketball coach ‘appalled’ by alleged transportation inequity between girls and boys teams
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska
Governor asserts state sovereignty over Alaska’s navigable rivers, lakes and tidelands
This Aug. 18, 2009 photo, shows Andrew Halcro, speaking to a crowd of about 200 people during...
ACDA’s Executive Director resigns, citing ‘bad faith dealings’ by the city
Avalanche danger is considerable in both Hatcher Pass and the higher elevations of Turnagain Arm.
Large winter storm hits western Alaska, swings through Southcentral
Alaska DOT officials contemplate sinking ferry to save money

Latest News

A major winter storm is moving through western Alaska.
Sunday Evening Forecast
Avalanche danger is considerable in both Hatcher Pass and the higher elevations of Turnagain Arm.
Large winter storm hits western Alaska, swings through Southcentral
Avalanche danger is considerable in both Hatcher Pass and the higher elevations of Turnagain Arm.
Saturday evening forecast
Avalanches and standing water Friday, followed by more snow next week
Avalanches and standing water Friday, followed by more snow next week