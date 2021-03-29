Storm batters West Coast, heads toward Southcentral, Interior

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large winter storm is moving through western Alaska Sunday night with high winds, snow, blowing snow and high surf. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place with many of them extending until Tuesday morning. Cape Newenham saw a wind gust to 86 mph Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory will also go into place at 9 p.m. Sunday for the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys until late Monday night. Areas around the Susitna Valley are looking at five to ten inches of snow with 18 inches expected near Chulitna. Four to eight inches of snow are expected for the Matanuska Valley with 10 inches possible near Sutton.

Anchorage could see two to three inches of snow overnight. This storm will also bring the next round of precipitation to the Panhandle on Monday.

