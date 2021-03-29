Advertisement

Sole survivor remains in serious but stable condition following a deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier

An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.(Alaska Mountain Rescue Group)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:14 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the sole survivor of a deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier over the weekend remains in serious but stable condition.

Troopers say 48-year-old Czech Republic resident David Horvath survived the crash that took the lives of five others.

Troopers identified the victims that died as 52-year-old Colorado resident Gregory Harms, 56-year-old Petr Kellner and 50-year-old Benjamin Larochaix both from the Czech Republic, 38-year-old Sean McManamy from Girdwood and 33-year-old pilot Zachary Russell from Anchorage.

AST also released photos of the crash scene.

Photo from the crash site near Knik Glacier.
Photo from the crash site near Knik Glacier.(Alaska Mountain Rescue Group)

Troopers say Horvath is getting medical care at an Anchorage area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

