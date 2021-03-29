Sole survivor remains in serious but stable condition following a deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the sole survivor of a deadly helicopter crash near Knik Glacier over the weekend remains in serious but stable condition.
Troopers say 48-year-old Czech Republic resident David Horvath survived the crash that took the lives of five others.
Troopers identified the victims that died as 52-year-old Colorado resident Gregory Harms, 56-year-old Petr Kellner and 50-year-old Benjamin Larochaix both from the Czech Republic, 38-year-old Sean McManamy from Girdwood and 33-year-old pilot Zachary Russell from Anchorage.
AST also released photos of the crash scene.
Troopers say Horvath is getting medical care at an Anchorage area hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.