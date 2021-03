ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the last Monday of March, the state celebrates Seward’s Day.

The day commemorates the purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867. The U.S bought Alaska for $7.2 million. Then Secretary of state William H. Seward was prominent in the purchase, which at the time was known as “Seward’s Folly.”

Happy Seward’s Day, Alaskans! 154 years ago on this day, under the leadership of Secretary of State William Seward, the... Posted by Anchorage Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

