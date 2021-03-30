1A/2A state basketball brackets released

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 1A/2A tournaments tip off on April 1 at various high schools in the Mat-Su.

On the first day, each division will play at just one gym. All of the quarterfinals 1A girls games will be held at Palmer Middle School. All of the 1A boys quarterfinals will be taking place at Colony High School.

Another new change brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is that there will not be physical tickets this year; everything will be digital.

Schools that have made it to the tournament will be distributing the digital tickets to those eligible to watch the games in person.

